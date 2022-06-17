Microsoft partners with Museum of Art and Photography to create AI-powered platform

Tech titan Microsoft and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru have announced the launch of INTERWOVEN, a new artificial intelligence-powered platform for connecting artworks and cultures across the globe. The partnership showcased the new AI powered platform at a virtual event on Friday.

The platform is anchored in MAP’s wide collection of South Asian textiles and was developed as part of Microsoft’s AI for Cultural Heritage initiative.

Past projects under the initiative have involved improving accessibility through the open access collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and the digital restoration of ‘Ancient Olympia’, in collaboration with the Government of Greece. The MAP in Bengaluru is the first project under this initiative in India.

The platform offers users two options. The first, which is ‘Curated Journeys’, lets the user view predefined paths, created primarily by MAP’s educational and research arm, the MAP Academy. These combine relationships between global artefacts suggested by the AI, which are then researched and expanded further by individual curators.

It is an explorative model for how AI can be used in museology and art historical research. The second option (Custom Journeys) invites general users to explore the platform to discover meaningful and, at times, surprising visual connections.