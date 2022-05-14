Micromobility; a rising career opportunity for students

By Ing. Gagan Syal

Post-pandemic, there is an increase in micromobility vehicles, people are now more inclined towards socializing with responsibility. E-bike sales in Europe and the United States exploded after Covid 19. Low-emission transport solutions such as e-scooters, e-bikes, and regular bicycles come with a benefit. If you want to opt for a sustainable future micro-mobility is one of the best tools to cut or remove harmful greenhouse gases. 28% of total emissions is transport related, with current scenario micromobility has become the need of hour. If we make changes in our transportation networks, we will be making progress toward a sustainable and environment friendly future.

Over the last few years, the rise in micromobility companies such as ofo, mobike, citi bike, and jump bike have also increased the interest of consumers in convenient options for transportations. Small, lightweight vehicles like bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, and electric pedal assisted (pedelec) bicycles are trendy among youngsters for last-mile transportation. According to a survey conducted by McKinsey Center for Future Mobility in July 2021, 70% of respondents are willing to use micromobility vehicles for their exhibit. It is anticipated that the micromobility sector will be worth $300 to $500 billion by 2030 as per Mckinsey and Company. Thus, in the coming years, a steep rise in the number of jobs available in this sector will be seen across the globe.

For students who want to pursue their career in the automobile sector especially in micromobility overseas, Germany is the most likeable and preferable option for any international student, the reason behind this is the availability of finest technologies and job opportunities to the students. There are several options available for students who want to study automobile related courses. Leading automobile companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche, VW are working towards new mobility – micromobility.

Requisite Skills

If one has courage to perform in challenging areas, then micromobility programmes are alluring career choice. To get enroll in these programmes students must has required few basic skills: First Class Bachelor Degree, Fluent Communication Skills, Command over Technical Knowledge, Eagerness to have a Global Career.

Some of the skills mentioned above will definitely help the talent to find exciting opportunities and shape their future in desired direction.

Engineering is the main motivation for students to study abroad. The stream is extremely well known among the students. With so much excitement and competitiveness, the profession of micro-mobility is continually increasing its scope and potential across the globe. Students who want to pursue their career in innovation and manufacturing, can choose colleges for example, Mobility Systems Engineering & Management at KIT Karlsruhe Germany, New Mobility – Micromobilty at PFH Stade (Hamburg) Germany, Automotive Systems at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences Esslingen Germany, Electric Vehicle Propulsion and Control at Kiel University Germany.

Today’s generation is more focused towards living a healthy lifestyle, but because of their busy schedules they don’t get enough physical exercise in their daily routines. Thus micro-mobility solutions like bicycles to commute for work can become best alternatives for physical exercise.

The author is CEO at Yes Germany.