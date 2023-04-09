Microlearning and bite-sized education: How they’re changing the way we learn in 2023

By Khansa Fahad

In today’s fast-paced world, social media platforms like TikTok and Reels have become the go-to for short, snappy content that captures users’ attention quickly. Where people’s attention spans are shrinking and the need for instant gratification is increasing, there is a growing demand for education that is easy to access, digestible and engaging. To cater to this need, educators are embracing the trend of microlearning and bite-sized education, providing learners with content that is delivered in smaller portions and can be consumed quickly.

Microlearning is defined as an approach to learning new information in smaller chunks at a time. The duration of the content is usually under ten minutes and could even go as short as one minute. This concept is based on the Hermann Ebbinghaus forgetting curve, which explains that memory does not stay consistent throughout trials.

Memory increases, decreases and comes back again many times. The information which is strictly memorized can be recalled much more easily after learning it again, even after not using it for a long time. Knowledge retention improves if the content is split into smaller pieces and recalled in parts over time.

In India, where social media is a way of life for many, it’s even more important to embrace this trend. With the pandemic forcing many students to switch to online learning, the need for innovative ways to keep them engaged and interested becomes more crucial than ever.

Edutainment videos are also becoming increasingly popular, providing a fun and engaging way to learn. These videos are designed to be enjoyable while still delivering valuable information and insights. There are several edtech platforms that offer personalized learning paths and adaptive assessments, enabling learners to learn at their own pace and in their own way.

The pandemic accelerated the adoption of edtech platforms and tools, with internet accessibility is increasing across India. More students than ever before are turning to online learning as a way to continue their education, and edtech platforms are providing new ways to learn.

With multiple factors leading to the change in the way we learn in 2023, as educators and learners, it’s essential to embrace these changes and find new ways to make learning fun, engaging, and accessible to all. With technology continuing to advance, we can expect even more innovations in the years to come. By embracing these new ways of learning, we can

stay ahead of the curve and equip ourselves with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving world of the 21st century.

The author of this article is co-founder, COO, Gurucool.