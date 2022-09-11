MHT CET Result 2022: Date, time, and final answer key – Everything you need to know

MHT CET PCB, PCM Result 2022: The MHT CET PCM and PCB conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra, have released the date and time for the results of the MHT Common entrance Test (PCM) and the PCB. Those who are interested in checking their result can do so by visiting the official website of the organization.

The MHT CET PCB exams were conducted from August 12 to 20 and the other tests were conducted from August 5 to 11.

The results of the various tests, including the MHT CET and the PCM, are expected to be released on September 15. The candidates will be able to check their results along with the score cards of the tests at the same time.

MHT CET Result, Answer Key 2022 notice released online also mentions: “MHT CET 2022 Score card containing Percentile score for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate’s in their login on or before 15th September, 2022. No communication regarding the objections raised will be entertained by State CET Cell, Mumbai after this Notice.”

It further says that nearly 500 objections were received on this preliminary answer key, for both PCM and PCB groups.

To check their result, the candidates will have to log in to the official website of the organization. They will be able to access the results page by entering their details such as their login ID and password.

The authorities will then conduct online counseling for the qualified candidates after the MHT CET PCB result has been released. Those who are interested in participating in the process should go through the official website of the organization. Besides the result, the candidates will also be able to check their percentile, rank, and subject-wise scores.

The MHT CET was conducted for 25 sessions for thousands of candidates. Although the preliminary answer key has already been released, the result is expected to be declared soon. To keep up with the latest updates, the candidates should follow the official website of the organization.