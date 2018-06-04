MHT CET result 2018: Results announced; check list of toppers

A number of engineering aspirants have got 176 or more from the total of 200 marks in MHT CET results. (PTI)

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has announced result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 exam. Students may check their results at official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in. This year, the exam was conducted on May 10.

A number of engineering aspirants have got 176 or more from the total of 200 marks in MHT CET results. Even as Mumbai’s Mona Gandhi and Ahmednagar’s Aditya Abhang topped the entrance exam for admissions in Maharashtra’s engineering colleges, Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao was the topper in PCB category having scored of 188 in MHT-CET 2018. Among girls Jahnvi Mokashi topped, with marks of 183 in PCB, Mona Gandhi topped with a score of 189 in PCM.

This exam is held once in a year. Till last year, the exam was based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). However this year, students were needed to study syllabus of class 11 also. This year, questions in physics, chemistry and mathematics were a bit trickier and more application based. Questions of biology, on the other hand, were at par with NEET exam.

Last year, the exam was divided into three papers. The exam consisted of 250 questions.Paper 1 had questions on physics and chemistry, paper 2 contained questions on botany and zoology and paper 3 had questions on maths. There was 90 minutes for each paper and every subject carried 50 questions and a weightage of 100 marks per subject. Mathematics carried the weightage of 100 marks.

Here is how students can check results

* Students are first required to log on to official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

* After opening the link, they are required to fill credentials and then submit.

* Result will soon be displayed on the screen.

* Students can now Download results and also take out a print out for future use