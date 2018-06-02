MHT CET result 2018 out today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in: When and how to check

MHT CET result 2018 will be declared today at the official website. (Source: official website)

MHT CET result 2018: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET result 2018 will be declared today by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra on its official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The Maharashtra CET exam is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state. This year the exam was conducted on May 10, 2008. MHT CET 2018 was conducted in offline mode and multiple choice questions (MCQ) were asked. The test had three papers – Paper I (mathematics), Paper II (physics and chemistry) and Paper III (biology which included botany and zoology). All three papers carried a weightage of 100 marks.

MHT CET result 2018 will only be available online. The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra confirmed that the result will be declared on June 2 but didn’t provide any timings for the same. Last year, DTE notified that though there will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level in maths, physics and chemistry will be at par with JEE Main. For biology, the difficulty level will be of NEET level.

MHT CET result 2018: How to check

1. Go the official website of Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra – dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

2. Look for the link that says – MHT CET result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter enrolment number and date of birth.

4. Download the result and take a print out for future use.

About Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra:

The Government of Maharashtra has established “Admissions regulating Authority and state common entrance test cell” as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions & Fees) Act. 2015 (Mah. Act No. XXVIII of 2015)

The Commissioner of State CET Cell is Competent Authority for conducting CETs. In exercise of the powers conferred by section 23 of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act, 2015 (Mah. XXVIII of 2015), the Government of Maharashtra has notified the rules to regulate the admissions to the First and Direct Second Year of Full Time Professional Undergraduate Technical Courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, Pharm D., Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering Technology).

The admissions shall be carried out as per these Rules and its amendment from time to time. These rules are also applicable for admissions in Government and Government Aided professional educational institutions including ICT, Mumbai as per Government Resolution TEM-2016/C.R.473/16/ TE-4 dated 25th April 2017.