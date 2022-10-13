MHT CET final merit list 2022 out at cetcell.mahacet.org, web entry options will available from today onwards

MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP has been released for State and All India Level candidates. The candidates who were waiting for the results can download the final merit list from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. The link to the MHT CET 2022 final merit list for round 1 can be accessed by scrolling down.

All those whose roll numbers are mentioned in the final merit list are eligible for the MHT CET option entry process. The candidates can fill up their preferred college and course in the MHT CET option entry process. The facility for applying for the MHT CET option entry process will be available from today onwards, 13 October. The last date for submission of the MHT CET option entry process is 15 October. After the completion of the option entry process, the board will release the MHT CET 2022 allotment list which will be available on 18 October. The candidates will have to accept the seat offered for CAP 1 round between 19 to 21 October.

To download MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP, the candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The candidates can also follow the easy steps given below.

How and Where to download MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads ‘check final merit list status’

MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP will be opened

Cntrl+F+Search roll number

Candidates can download MHT-CET 2022 Result and save it for future reference

Download MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP

On October 7, the board released the provisional list for MHT CET 2022 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional list till 10 October. The candidates can directly download MHT CET 2022 Final Merit List for Round 1 CAP by clicking on the above link.