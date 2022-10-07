MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional list released, download at fe2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling 2022 provisional list download: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the results of MHT CET counselling 2022 on its website. The candidates who registered for MHT CET counselling 2022 can download the merit list through the official website -fe2022.mahacet.org

MHT CET merit list is available in the form of PDF at fe2022.mahacet.org carrying the roll number of the candidates. The MHT CET 2022 merit list has been prepared based on the marks secured by the candidates in the entrance test. The candidates can raise objections against the provisional list of MHT CET 2022 from October 8 to 10 upto 5 PM.

After reviewing the objections, The final list of selected candidates for MHT CET will be released on October 12 as per official notification. MHT CET counselling 2022 registration process was closed on October 4.

The candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 as a seat acceptance fee. A candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter” from the official website. The candidates can check the easy steps and important dates for the MHT CET 2022.

MHT CET 2022: How to Download?

1. Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘MHT CET 2022 provisional link.

3. A link will be opened.

4. Download MHT CET 2022 Provisional list and save it for future reference.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Date of releasing provisional list – October 7

Date of submitting grievances – October 8 to 10

Final Merit List release date – October 12

CAP round 1 date -October 13 to 15

Provisional list release date – October 18

About MHT CET 2022

The State Common Entrance Test, Government of Maharashtra is a state level entrance examination for admission in B.E. B.Tech, B.Pharma Courses in Maharashtra. As per data, a total of 4, 14968 candidates appeared in this exam out of which 11 candidates secured 100 percentile in PCM whereas 17 candidates obtained 100 percentile in PCB.