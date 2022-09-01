MHT CET answer key 2022 for PCB, PCM Groups to release today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check objection date, other details

MHT CET answer key 2022 for PCB, PCM Groups: State Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra is going to release answer keys for MHTCET-2022 today, September 1. The candidates will be able to download subjectwise MHTCET-2022 answer keys for PCB, and PCM groups from the official website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

After releasing MHT CET 2022 Answer Key, candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key will be able to submit it by Sep 4, 2022 till 5 PM as per the official schedule. No candidate will be allowed to submit objections after the due date. The exam authority will release MHT CET Final Answer keys 2022 after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.

According to the media report, Maharashtra CET Result 2022 for undergraduate courses such as B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture is expected to be released by Sep 15, 2022. However, the exam authority has yet not specified the exact date of release results. Once, the results is released, the candidates will be able to download Maharashtra CET Result 2022 on or after September 15. Those who will be qualified in the exam will be able to take admissions in the undergraduate courses such as B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

MHT CET PCM 2022 Exam (Physics, Chemistry, and Maths) was held on August 5 to August 11, and MHT CET PCB Group Exam (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) from August 12 to August 20. The exam for the candidates who failed to appear for the MHT CET PCM 2022, MHT CET PCB 2022 due to technical issues like server failure, Heavy Rain was held on Aug 29, 2022

How and Where to download MHT CET PCM PCB 2022 Answer Key?