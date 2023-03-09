MHT CET 2023: Registration begins for BE, B Pharmacy courses; Check dates, steps to apply & more

MHT CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for admission to BE/BTech, B Pharmacy and agricultural courses. The candidates who are willing to enrol themselves can submit their applications latest by April 7, 2023. The candidates are required to access the official website of https://mhtcet2023.mahacet.org./ for online registration.

It should be noted that the last date for submission of applications with late fee of Rs. 500 is Apr 15, 2023. The registration schedule and information brochure for this exam has been made available on the official website – mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MHT – https://mhtcet2023.mahacet.org/

Click on the ‘MHT CET 2023’ application tab

It will redirect you to the new page

Click on the new registration tab

It will take you to the application form

Fill up all the required fields and submit application form

Upload documents and submit application fee

Preview application form

Take a printout of the application for future reference

According to the tentative schedule announced by the board, the exam will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM subjects and from May 15 to 20 for PCB subjects in a computer based test.

MHT CET 2023: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the general category from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra State (OMS) are required to pay the application of Rs. 800/-. For sc/st/pwd categories, the application fee is Rs. 600/-

About the exam:

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level examination conducted for admission to B.E., B.Tech, and B.Pharma courses.