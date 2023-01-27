MHT-CET 2023 launches official website, adds Maharashtra CET syllabus; check course details, rescheduled exam updates

The website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Exam (MHT-CET) cell has been launched. The online registration process, application form, and release of the documents for the examinations will be carried out through this website.

The website of the MHT-CET Cell is http://www.cetcell.mahacetorg. The state’s examination authority is authorized to carry out online tests for various professional courses belonging to the Technical, Higher, Arts and Medical Education Department.

The syllabus for the various examinations conducted by the state’s examination authority has been released. Some of these include the MHT-CET for engineering, agriculture, and law courses.

The syllabus for the MHT-CET for various professional courses, including those related to agriculture, engineering, law, and pharmacy i.r. MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023, MHT CET 2023 (B.Enginnering, B.Pharmacy, Agriculture course examination), MAH LLB (5 Years) CET 2023 (Integrated Course), MAH LLB(3 Years) CET 2023 has also been released.

The MHT-CET for the PCB and the PCM groups were scheduled to be conducted from May 9, 2023, and May 15, 2023, respectively. The information brochure with details regarding the procedure to apply, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and exam dates for the examinations will be released soon.

MHT-CET 2023 exam dates:

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET- March 18 and 19, 2023

MAH-MCA-CET- March 25 and 26, 2034

MAH-LLB (5-year integrated course)- April 1, 2023

MAH-BA/BSc-BEd CET- April 2, 2023

MAH-LLB (3-year integrated course)- April 2 and 3, 2023

MAH-BHMCT- April 20, 2023

MAH-BPlanning CET- April 23, 2023

MAH-MPEd CET CET Online- April 23, 2023

Field test- April 24 to 26, 2023

MAH-BEd and ELCT-CET April 23 to 25, 2023

MAH-BPEd-CET CET Online- May 3, 2023

Field test- May 4 to 6, 2023

MAH-AAC CET (Offline mode) April 16, 2023

MAH-MEd CET May 9, 2023

MAH-MArch CET April 30 2023

MAH-MHMCT CET April 30 2023

MAH-BDesign CET April 30 2023

MHTCET PCM- May 9 to 13, 2023

PCB- May 15 to 20, 2023

The MAH-LLB exam has been rescheduled to April 2, 2023. It was scheduled to take place on April 1.