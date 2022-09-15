MHT CET 2022: Results for PCM, PCB to release today on cetcell.mahacet.org; When & how to check scorecard

MHT CET 2022 Results: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 (MHT CET) today on September 15. The scorecards will be released for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) and physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) groups reportedly at 5 pm. Since there is no official update on the exact timing of the results, the candidates are advised to keep checking the CET Cell’s official website for actual updates. The results will be available for checking and downloading at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

The MHT CET 2022 for the PCM group was conducted from August 5 to August 11 and for the PCB group, the entrance examination was conducted from August 12 to August 20. A re-exam was also conducted for a few students who had faced technical problems on August 29. The three hour exams for admission to undergraduate programmes were held in two slots. The first slot began at 9 am-12 noon while the second slot was from 2 pm-5 pm.

MHT CET 2022 Results: How to check

Visit the official website – mahacet.org

Click on the ‘MHT CET 2022 result’ download link

Enter your application number and date of birth

The MHT CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the answer key for future use

According to a report, CET Cell has decided to award full marks for several questions to MHT CET candidates. The decision was taken based on students’ feedback and review by an expert committee.

Post the release of MHT CET 2022 result, the authorities will conduct online counselling for the qualified candidates. In order to be considered for admission based on the result, candidates will have to participate in the counselling process. The dates for counselling have not been announced yet.