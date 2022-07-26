MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) admit card to be released today on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org; Check exam date, time & other important details here

MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) admit card: The state Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to conduct the exam for MHT CET 2022 for PCM group exams from August 5 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded today, July 26, 2022 on the official website. All those candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

As per media reports, MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM group is expected to be released by 2 PM. However, no official announcement regarding the release time of admit card has been made yet. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates on admit cards.

MHT CET for the PCM group is scheduled to be held from August 5 to August 11, 2022, whereas the exams for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to August 20, 2022. Earlier, this exam was to be held from June 11 to 28. The Maharashtra government postponed the MHT-CET exam as the exam date was clashing with the new dates announced for the IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam).

How to download MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) admit card?

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET website – mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022.

2. Navigate the link that reads ‘MHT CET admission card’.

3. Enter application number and password details on the login page.

4. MHT CET 2022 admit card along with exam date, and venue details will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read all the details given on their MHT CET 2022 admit card carefully. If there is any discrepancy or error found in the information on their MHT CET 2022 admit card, candidates will have to contact the authorities immediately.