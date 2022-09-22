MHT CET 2022 counselling: Registration form released at cetcell.mahacet.org for admission to engineering courses

MHT CET 2022 counselling registration form: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the counselling registration form at cetcell.mahacet.org. All those who have qualified in the entrance examination can register themselves till October 4, till 4 PM. The candidates will get admission in the college based on their ranks, choice of filling and availability of seats.

Candidates should note that they are not required to pay any fee for registration for the admission. However, the other candidates who have secured marks valid for admission in the academic year 2022-2023 in JEE Main and have not registered for MHT CET 2022 are required to pay the application fee prescribed in the advertisement by credit card/debit card/net banking etc. through online mode. The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 800/- while this amount for reserved category is Rs. 600/- and the candidates belonging to NRI/OCI/PIO/FN category will have to pay Rs. 5000/-

Also Read| AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: APSCHE Seat Allotment Result to be out today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

MHT CET 2022 counselling: Important dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website- September 21

Last date for registration of online application – October 4

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website – October 7

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC – October 8 to 10

Date of Release of final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website – October 12

Date of release of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I- October 12

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I – October 13 to 15

Release date of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I – October 18

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate as per Allotment of CAP Round I. – October 19 to 21

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I – October 19 to 21

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II- October 23 to 26

Release of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II – October 28

Also Read| BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration portal activated at bhuonline.in, selection via CUET scores

MHT CET 2022 counselling: How to apply?

All those who have qualified in MHT CET result or JEE Main 2022 can submit their application form followed by the easy steps given below.

visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

click on the notification link that reads ‘MHT CET counselling registration form’.

Enter your basic details and upload documents.

Pay application fee, if applicable.

Download MHT CET counselling registration form and download it for future reference.