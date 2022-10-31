MHT CET 2022: CAP round 2 seat allotment list today at mahacet.org.in for B.E, and B.Tech, check how to download

MHT CET 2022 CAP round 2 seat allotment list for B.E, B.Tech: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) is all set to release the second round list of the MHT CET 2022 counselling today, October 31. All those who have registered for the MHCET 2022 2nd round seat allotment will be able to check the seat allotment list from the official website – mahacet.org.in.

After the declaration of the MHT CET CAP 2 round 2 2022, the candidates will have to accept the offered seats between November 1 to 3. Earlier, the exam authority was supposed to release the CAP round 2 seat allotment list on October 28 which was later extended. According to the official updates, the CAP round 2 allotment list will be released today at the official website. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

The MHT CAP round 2 results 2022 were announced on October 18. The candidates were allowed to accept the offered seats between October 19 to 21.

How and where to download MHT CAP round 2 results 2022?

Visit the official website – mahacet.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘ CAP round 2 results 2022’

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials and click on the login button

CAP round 2 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download CAP round 2 results 2022 and save it for future reference

The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of MHT. The link to the CAP round 2 results 2022 will be provided in this article, once released. The candidates will be required to just enter their credentials and download their result for future reference.