MHT CET 2022: CAP round 1 seat allotment list out at cetcell.mahacet.org, check how to download

MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment list: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra released CET 2022 round 1 seat allotment list on October 18. All those who were eagerly waiting for the seat allotment list can download their results from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. It is to be noted if any discrepancies are found while submitting the documents and accepting the declaration, candidates may submit their grievances online. No other mode will be used for submitting the documents and accepting the declaration.

The candidates who have been selected for round 1 will have to pay their application fee and they will not be allowed to appear for participation in the subsequent rounds. The candidates will have to self freezed their allotment in Round 1 through their login must accept the seat and shall pay seat acceptance fees through online mode. Such candidates will not be allowed for participation in the subsequent rounds.

On the other hand, all those who have allotted other than first preference and want betterment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round 1 by accepting that seat by choosing not to freeze the option for betterment and shall pay the seat acceptance fee online. This facility will be available between October 19 to 21 till 3 PM. The last date to report to the allotted college is October 21.

The candidates can download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of MHT – cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads ‘MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list’ Enter your application number, date of birth and click on the submit button Then, the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen Download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list and save it for future reference

Direct link to download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list

The candidates can download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list directly by clicking on the above link. The candidates have been advised to keep their credentials handy while downloading the seat allotment list.