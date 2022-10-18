MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is going to release the provisional allotment list of centralized admission process (CAP) round 1 today, October 18 for admission in Bachelors of Engineering and Bachelors of Technology programmes. The candidates will be able to check MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list from the official website of MHT – cetcell.mahacet.org.

The facility of accepting the offered seats will be available from October 19 to 21 up to 3 PM. The candidates will have to report to the allotted institutes and confirm their admission by submitting the requisite documents and fee from October 19 to 21 upto 5 PM. The candidates will be able to report to the allotted college till October 21.

It is to be noted if any discrepancy is found while submitting the documents and accepting the declaration via their login. Candidates will have to report their grievances through their login by online mode only. The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round 1, they will have to pay their fees via online mode and will not be allowed for participation in subsequent rounds. The candidates will be able to download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list?