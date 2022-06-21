MHT CET 2022: Breaking down the exam schedule, preparation tips, and more

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra’s State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to conduct the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 exam in online mode from August 5th to 11th, for PCM students and August 12th to 20th for PCB students, in two shifts – morning and afternoon. This exam used to be conducted for getting admission in B.tech and B.Pharma courses offered by the participating institutes of the state. To ease the problem of students, we have come up with last-minute tips & tricks which will help the candidates to score well in the exam. Let’s have a look.

MHT CET 2022: Last Minute Tips to prepare for the exam



Firstly, the students are advised to revise the important topics, solve sample question papers, focus more on weak areas and learn about time management etc.

Secondly, the students are advised to make a timetable for the exam preparation and give equal time to each subject. Students should stick to time management.

Thirdly, Students are advised to solve as many sample question papers on a daily basis as possible. This will help them to analyse their expertise and weak areas.

Fourthly, Students are advised to appear in the MHT CET 2022 test series online. This will help to understand the exam pattern and syllabus. Students will also learn about time management.

Fifthly, Students are advised to focus on the core subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Students are advised not to pick many topics at the same time. Students can dive into the article to check which topics from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology should not miss.

MHT CET 2022 Syllabus



Physics: Kinetic Theory of Gases and radiation, Rotational Motion,

Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction, Magnetic Effects of Current, Semiconductors, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei, Oscillations, Wave Motion and more.

Chemistry: p-Block elements, d-Block and f-Block elements, Chemical Thermodynamics and Energetics, Coordination Compounds, Alcohol Phenol Ether, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Solid State, Chemical Kinetics, Solutions and Colligative Properties, etc.

Mathematics: Differentiation, Probability, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Integration, Trigonometry, Functions, Calculus, Three Dimensional Geometry, Vectors and more.



MHT CET 2022 Best Books



Students are advised to Pick best books. Selecting the best books while preparing for the exam is very important. Applications should ensure that preparation books must be on the latest exam syllabus and pattern. Candidates can check the list of the best books for MHT CET 2022 given below.

1. Chemistry for MHT CET (MCQ)- Mayur Mehta and Chitra Joshi-Marvel Publication

2. Marvel Physics for Medical & Engineering Entrance Exam- A. J. Bapat- Marvel Prakashan

3. Pradnya’s Objective Mathematics- C. S. Patil- Nikita Publication, Latur

4. MH CET Engineering Solved Papers with 5 Complete Mock Tests Various Experts Arihant Publications

Students are advised to take a break while studying as studying for a long term at a go isn’t useful. . In this way, breaks are needed as these help students to keep their mind fresh and increase in concentration level.