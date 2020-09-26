MHT CET 2020 exam: Admit card released on official website, check details

Students must download their admit card or hall ticket to appear and sit for the examination.

MHT CET 2020 exam: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the admit card for the MHT CET 2020 examination. The admit card which has been released only for the students from the PCB stream can be downloaded from the official website of the CET- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET exam will be conducted in the state between October 1 to October 9 across the exam centres spread across different parts of the state. The MHT CET entrance exam is conducted every year for the admission of interested students into various technical courses such as B.Tech and Pharma courses offered in the universities and colleges in the state. Students who have successfully passed their intermediate exams are eligible to sit for the exams and take admissions into various courses.

The entrance exam is usually conducted soon after the result of class 12 board exams are released but due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country this year, the exam got delayed by a few months. Students must download their admit card or hall ticket to appear and sit for the examination.

How to download MHT CET 2020 admit card

First of all, candidates will need to go to the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell -mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. After logging on to the website, students will need to go to the admit card section. After the admit card download window gets opened, students will need to fill in their name and other vital credentials including their application form number.

After successfully filling in the details, students will be redirected to their respective MHT CET admit cards. Students must take a print out of their admit card as they will not be permitted at the exam centre without producing the hard copy of their admit cards. Students must also read the instructions written down on the admit card and comply with them to appear in the exam without any hassles.