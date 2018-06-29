MHT CET 2018: Students alert! First allotment list out today at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET 2018: DTE Maharashtra will be releasing the provisional allotment list for the first round of state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 today on its official website. (Image: official website)

MHT CET 2018: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will be releasing the provisional allotment list for the first round of state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 today on its official website, dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The candidates can check their allotment on this website once it has been announced. The Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 was organised on 10th May 2018, for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture and Hotel Management courses in various colleges and institution of Maharashtra. Approximately 4.3 lakh candidates had appeared in the MHT CET 2018. The result has been declared on June 2, 2018.

The counselling process had begun in the first week of the June this year and the students have registered for their preferred colleges through the official website. Now after the announcement of the result, students have to register in the college in the specified duration of time in the notification.

MHT CET 2018: Steps to check out the first allotment list

Step 1: Visit dtemaharashtra.gov.in, the official website of DTE Maharashtra

Step 2: Go to the link of the exam portal of CET 2018 (mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

Step 3: Click on the first allotment notification

Step 4: Enter your details in the provided columns.

Step 5: Download your allotment result and take its print out for further reference.

There has been an increase of 14 percent in the number of registered candidates this year. The exam has been topped by Abhang Aditya Subhash with 195 marks in PCM whereas the second rank is shared between four candidates, Rathi Kaushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank with 191 marks.