MHT CET 2018: DTE Maharashtra releases admit card at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, here is how to download

MHT CET 2018: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) admit card. (Website)

MHT CET 2018: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) admit card. Candidates can download their admit card at the DTE Maharashtra official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in. DTE, Maharashtra will organise the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2018 on May 10, 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in various institutions and colleges in the state of Maharashtra. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application number and password. The results for MHT CET will be declared on June 3. As per the official update, candidates must carry the admit card and valid photo ID proof for verification in their respective examination centres.

MHT CET 2018 admit card: Here are the details to download admit card –

Step 1. Visit the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link “MHT CET 2018” under the tab “CET 2018”

Step 3. Click on the link “Candidates login to download admit card”

Step 4. Enter your application number and password

Step 5. Your admit will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Take a print out of the same and keep it for future reference.

MHT CET 2018 admit card: MHT CET 2018 Exam Pattern

According to the syllabus, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, 20 per cent of the questions will be from Class 11 and the rest will be taken from Class 12. Students must note that there will no negative marking.

About MHT CET 2018

DTE Maharashtra is scheduling MHT CET 2018 examination for admissions to B.E/B.Tech, B.Pharm./ Pharm. D. Courses and B.Sc. (Honours) (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Horticulture) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Forestry) / B.Tech. (Agriculture Engineering) / B.Tech. (Food Technology) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Community Science) / B. Tech. (Bio-Technology) / B.F.Sc. (Fisheries) / B.Sc. (Honours) (Animal Husbandry) for the academic year 2018-19. The examination will be held offline and will have a total of 250 MCQs based on mathematics in Paper I, physics and chemistry in Paper II and biology in Paper III.