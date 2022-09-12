MH CET 3-year LLB 2022: Results expected today at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET 3-year LLB Results 2022: On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022, today, September 12, 2022. As per the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell, the MH CET LLB 3-year Result 2022 will be released in the evening. Once released, on the official website, candidates will be able to check their MH CET LLB 3-year result. Maharashtra CET Cell, recently, had announced the 5-year law entrance results on the official website.

What does the MH CET Law scorecard show?

The MH CET Law scorecard will contain the details of the students, marks secured, details of the exams, and total marks. It will also show the qualifying status of the students.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022

a) First, visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

b) Now, click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022.

c) Now, you need to enter your application number and password

d) Submit, your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard

e) Download the scorecard

f) Finally, take the printout

In the form of all India rank lists, the MAH CET 2022 law result for three years of LLB will be declared. A few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), the individual scorecards will be published.

From August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode, the MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted. On August 27, 2022, due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted.

Throughout the counselling procedure, candidates who qualify the MH CET Law 2022 exams are advised to keep their scorecard with them. By filling in the counselling registration and web option entry process, candidates who have qualified the exams will be able to complete the counselling procedure. Soon, details regarding the counselling schedule will be made available on the official website.