MG Motor India partners with Chandigarh University to strengthen skill development

MG Motor India presents Hector to Chandigarh University to foster skill development and bridge the gap between academia and industry. Speaking on the occasion, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, education minister, Punjab stated that it was the need of the hour to add the skill development to conventional education system and practical knowledge and hands on training was a must, along with the books.

The initiative is aligned with the MG Nurture programme and in accordance with MG’s goal of CASE mobility. This will foster student skill development and prepare them for better employment opportunities.

The partnership will introduce students to vehicular systems and help them understand how to perform basic inspection procedures on cars. It will empower students with hands-on research on various electrical, electronic, and mechanical systems of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including engine parts, fuel systems, drive trains, ignition systems, vehicle chassis, HVAC systems, and much more. Students of Chandigarh University will also get an opportunity to learn about the aesthetic and interior design aspects of the car,” Yeshwinder Patial, director, HR, MG Motor India, said.

Hayer asked the students in the audience to make the most of their time at the University and build a better future. “This is your time to learn, to move forward, and to build a brighter future for yourself. This time will not come again. You must decide what to do with your time. While fun is important, it must not come at the cost of learning,” the minister said.

“This partnership adds to our ever-strong portfolio of more than 30 tie-ups with industry leaders such as Microsoft, Google, Virtusa, Hyundai, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Tech Mahindra, Bosch, Honda, IBM, Videocon among many others having their research centres and laboratories established on the campus,” S Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, Chandigarh University said.

“The addition of MG Hector Car into the existing equipment, technology and infrastructure of the University will provide our students, especially from the Mechanical Engineering and its allied branches such as Automobile Engineering, an opportunity to upskill their knowledge with advanced vehicle technology in detail. Along with the demonstration and understating of the technology that runs a modern car, it will help in practical knowledge of automobile engineering courses offered in the curriculum and consequently will make the students job-ready and prepare them for better industry prospects,” he added further.

With inputs from PTI.

