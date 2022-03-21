MG Motor India join hands with Gujarat’s engineering colleges to boost skill development

The program includes study of a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including fuel systems, engines, ignition systems, vehicle chassis and body engineering.

MG Motor has announced partnership with engineering colleges of Gujarat to nurture technological skill sets in students under the MG Nurture initiative. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between the industry and academia of the auto-tech world.

The collaboration would help students to carry out in-depth, hands-on research into the intricacies of technologically advanced vehicles. The program includes study of a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including fuel systems, engines, ignition systems, vehicle chassis and body engineering.

“We are committed to equipping the current generation of students with skills relevant to tomorrow’s mobility segment. The alliance with engineering colleges and plan to provide vehicles is also aligned with MG’s vision of CASE mobility, learning and skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the mobility ecosystem,” Rajeev Chaba, president, MD, MG Motor India, said.

Additionally, MG Motor India has recently extended its collaboration with IIT Delhi by donating its top-of-the-line ZS EV to fuel the research and development of future electric vehicles in India. It has also partnered with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and launched ‘Project Dakshata’ in collaboration with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Autobot India to educate and foster skill development in the EV and AI industry.

