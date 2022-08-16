Merger of accreditation and ranking bodies? Here’s what the govt is planning

After successfully lobbying for the merger of medical and engineering entrance tests with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the union government is now planning on merging the NAAC and NBA ranking bodies. The National Assessment and Accreditation Commission, or NAAC, is the only agency authorized to approve universities and colleges. However, it is also responsible for reviewing technical schools. The NBA is additionally responsible for releasing the annual ranking of colleges and universities.

One of the proposals in the National Education Policy 2020 is to create a single ranking and accreditation system for all universities and colleges. The MoE has started the process of establishing a committee under the leadership of Chairman of the Executive Committee of the NAAC, Patwardhan.

This move comes after the UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, announced that the organization would be merging the various entrance tests such as the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, or NIT, and the Joint Engineering and Technical Assessment, or JEET-UG, with the Central University Engineering and Technology, or CUET-UG.

The NEP 2020 also proposes the creation of a meta-accrediting body, which would be known as the NAC. Currently, the ranking and accreditation of higher educational institutions is carried out through various agencies and frameworks. One of these is the NBA, which is responsible for reviewing technical programs. The other is the National Assessment and Accreditation Commission, which is responsible for reviewing general and non-technical programs.

The committee will also look into the various aspects of the accreditation and ranking systems of the NBA and the NIRF. It will additionally recommend a mechanism that will allow the agencies and frameworks to communicate effectively.

