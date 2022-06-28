Mercer | Mettl’s State of Online Examinations Report 2022 reveals 78% institutions prefer to adopt hybrid exam model

Mercer | Mettl’s annual ‘The State of Online Examinations Report 2022’ suggest that there is a high preference for a hybrid test format. It reveals that approximately 78% of the institutions surveyed plan to adopt the model. These numbers are indicative of the fact that there is a tremendous shift taking place in the education landscape across the world. Schools and colleges are rapidly digitising with proctoring being at the forefront.

Furthermore, 75% of the respondents prefer the ease of administration, scheduling, and coordination offered by the online mode. According to the report, 72% of respondents believe that online exams have improved their overall exam experience and 60% would prefer the online model for semester exams, certifications, and distance learning courses.

The survey findings further highlight that choosing the right online exam platform allows institutions to use online audit, remote Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hybrid proctoring, webcam use, among others, and these features also prevent cheating and other malpractices. About 67% of respondents said they would look for platforms that provide anti-cheating technology during online exams.

‘The State of Online Examinations Report 2022’ details the journey of digitisation of the education sector. I hope that through the report’s insights, we can encourage education institutions to adopt modern solutions while conducting exams in 2022 and the future. Much of this responsibility lies with relevant stakeholders to ensure the integration of technology adoption and to protect the education ecosystem from current and unforeseen disruptions,” Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said.

The report includes responses from more than 50 countries and the data was collected from deans, HODs, professors, and other important stakeholders, giving the report unprecedented credibility.

