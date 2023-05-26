scorecardresearch
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023 OUT: Here’s how you can check your result

The students who appeared for the examinations can download their scorecard at: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Written by FE Online
Meghalaya Board result, SSLC result, HSSLC result, Meghalaya MBOSE, Class 10 result, Class 12 result, Education
Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official websites. (Photo: IE)

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC (Arts) Result 2023: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the result of Class 10 and 12 of Arts stream. The students who appeared for the examinations can download their scorecard at: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. They have to furnish their credentials to log in for checking the result. 

The Meghalaya Board Class 10 (SSLC) examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 17 (the timing from 10 am to 1 pm) while the Class 12 (HSSLC) exams finished on March 28. The HSSLC exams were conducted from 10am to 1pm. 

Meghalaya Results 2023: How to check scorecard

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official websites. Here are steps to know how to download marksheet:

Step 1: Students need to visit official website mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on result link available on the homepage

Step 3: You can click on HSSLC result link of MBOSE

Step 4: Students should enter their required credentials

Step 5: You can find result marksheet on the screen

Step 6: You can take a screenshot for future reference. 

In the previous year, HSSLC Arts stream’s overall pass percentage was registered at 81.17 percent. A total of 18,434 students out of 22,711 appeared for the exams and passed it successfully. 

In 2022, SSLC results were announced on June 10 with an overall pass percentage of 56.96 percent. A total of 32,678 students qualified for the examinations.  

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market