Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: Class 12 Science, Commerce, Vocational result date announced | check details

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to release the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC)\/ Class 12th results soon at mbose.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the Meghalays board to check their result as soon as the link has been activated. The HSSLC examinations were conducted from March 1 and March 25. Check the details below to know more details. Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: When to check class 12th scores Visit the official website of MBOSE on May 8 around 10 AM to check your results. Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: How to check class 12th scores via SMS For HSSLC Science Examination 2019 SMS - MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 For HSSLC Commerce Examination 2019 SMS - MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 For HSSLC Arts Examination 2019 SMS - MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2019: How to check class 12th scores on the website Step 1: Visit the official results website of MBOSE at mbose.in Step 2: Now click on the link that says \u2018Meghalaya HSSLC exam result 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Step 4: Click on \u2018Get Results\u2019 to check your result Step 5: Check your scores and save a copy of the same for future In 2018, the HSSLC examination took place from March 6 to March 26, 2019. Results for the same were declared on May 10. Out of the 29840 candidates who appeared for the test, 11470 male candidates cleared the test, whereas 15531 female candidates passed class 12th.