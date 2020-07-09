Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results are out; how and where to check

It is to note that the state board exams had been postponed on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic and Meghalaya Board conducted the postponed exams in June.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MPBOSE) has declared the results for class 12 board examinations, also known as higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC). All the students who appeared for examination can check their results from the board’s official websites- mbose.in, results.mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in. A report by the Indian Express highlighted that there are 30,697 students who had registered for the Meghalaya Board HSSLC exams this year.

It is to note that the state board exams had been postponed on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic and Meghalaya Board conducted the postponed exams in June. Exams of Statistics, Maths and Physical Education were earlier deferred and were concluded last month between June 8 and 10. Therefore, the cumulative result of all exams, held earlier and in June is now being announced by the board.

MBOSE HSSLC exams: How to check results?

The process of checking MBOSE HSSLC class 12 results is quite easy. Candidates will just have to visit the official sites of Meghalaya board. There will be a link to direct the candidates towards the result. After clicking on the link, students will have to fill in their credentials and then the result will appear.

Students are advised to download the copy of results and take a printout as well. The printed copy will be considered as a provisional mark sheet. The schools will be releasing final and original mark sheets of students later this year.

According to the IE report, around 76 per cent students belonging to Arts stream in 12th standard had cleared the Meghalaya board exams last year. Apart from this, the pass percentage in the state board exams for class 12 in Science stream had been recorded at 73.8 per cent whereas 79.24 per cent students belonging to Commerce stream passed the exam. In state, Commerce stream results emerged the best in 2019.