Meghalaya Government ties up with NLSIU, sets up PA Sangma Fellowship

The Meghalaya government has signed an agreement with National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for setting up PA Sangma Fellowship for legal and policy research. Under agreement, the students of NLSIU will be allowed for undertaking research activities in Meghalaya.

This association will help students in gaining experience on the present challenges of law and policy, and will also provide capacity building programs and training for law officers and officials of other government departments, as stated by the officials.

“This will be a great learning experience for the fellows because the transition they would have made from the classroom environment to understanding the ground realities of law and policy in implementation, is something which is important,” Law Minister James PK Sangma said.

NLSIU vice-chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy emphasised the the need for providing greater exposure to students, which will encourage them to gain a practical experience for the future.

PA Sangma was the former chief minister of Meghalaya and speaker of Lok Sabha. His son Conrad Sangma is the current chief minister of the state.

Read also: Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences opens at DSEU