Meghalaya gets its first govt engineering college worth 26 crore

The Shillong Government College of Engineering, Meghalaya’s first government engineering college, has been inaugurated by chief minister Conrad K Sangma. The project constructed at the cost of Rs 26 crore, was undertaken by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in the Mawlai area.

According to an official statement, the engineering college will cater to degree course of three technical branches – civil engineering, electrical engineering and mining engineering with intake capacity of 30 for each branch. The government has created 55 posts which include 36 teaching and 19 non-teaching posts.

While addressing an event, chief minister Sangma said that the focus of his government has been the youth for the past five years and with that in mind the government has initiated a slew of programmes. He added that his government has surveyed and interacted with over 90,000 youths and has come up with a road map to channelise their potential. He further informed that different programmes related to entrepreneurship, sports and music that are being initiated by the government has been drawn from such studies.

“Youth is an asset and power we have, if we use their energy in right manner, we can ensure that Meghalaya can be the best state in the country, as the youth will play an important role in driving the future of our state,” the chief minister said.

Furthermore, Sangma said that his government has initiated programmes that ensure proper nutrition of a child and early education in a systematic manner. “We will continue to focus on human capital development as an investment for Meghalaya’s growth,” he said.

With inputs from PTI