Meet the 18-year-old Palak Agrawal who achieved 100 percentile in all six subjects of CUET UG 2023; shares study strategies and tips

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, 2023 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 15, 2023. The examinations were held between May 21- June 23, 2023, with approximately 14.99 lakh candidates participating in the test. The exam format included multiple-choice questions (MCQs). This year over 22,000 students achieved a flawless score in the test. Out of those, only four students managed to achieve a perfect score in all six subjects, according to the NTA.

Palak Agrawal, an 18-year-old girl from Shikohabad, Uttar Pradesh, who attained 100 percentile in all six subjects of CUET spoke with FE Education to talk about what it takes to ace the game. Agrawal is a student of Toprankers, a digital counselling and preparation platform. The following Q/A provides insights into her study strategies, the challenges she faced and what contributed to her remarkable achievement of 100 percentile in all six subjects. (Edited Excerpts)

What study strategies did you employ that helped you achieve the top position in CUET?

Firstly, I limited the sources for my preparation of CUET and completed the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revision, as it was indicated that all questions would be based on it. This approach demonstrates a focused and targeted strategy for my preparation. By restricting my sources to the NCERT materials, I have aligned my study efforts with the expected question content.

Can you share some insights into the daily routine and time management techniques you followed during your preparation for the CUET?

I effectively managed my time by dedicating approximately 10 hours each day to studying. During the initial portion of the day, I focused on revising the material, while the remainder of the day was devoted to completing mocks (practice exams).

Were there any particular subjects or topics that you found challenging during your preparation, and how did you overcome those challenges?

The most significant hurdle I encountered was in preparing for the English language due to the lack of a specific syllabus. As a result, I felt anxious and dedicated a substantial amount of time to its preparation.

What role did mock tests and practice papers play in your preparation? How did you use them effectively to improve your performance?

Mocks played a crucial part in my exam preparation. In this regard, the Astra Series by Toprankers proved to be a lifesaver as it provided me with a simulated experience of the exams. It enabled me to assess my strengths and identify areas where I needed improvement. Throughout the month, I diligently completed over 100 mocks. Additionally, I ventured into other mock exams available in the market to gauge my competence.

Were there any specific resources such as textbooks, online platforms, or reference materials that you found particularly helpful in your preparation for the CUET?

The Toprankers platform has offered me a thorough understanding of concepts through their detailed explanations. Their comprehensive teaching approach greatly aided my comprehension, particularly in the English language. I found their interactive classes to be my preferred choice.

Were there any significant challenges or obstacles you faced during your preparation for the CUET? How did you overcome them?

Starting to study again posed a major challenge for me, especially considering the exhaustion I felt after dedicating a year to preparing for a board exam. On top of that, I had to conquer my tendency to binge-watch movies. Fortunately, my family, including my brothers, provided invaluable support and motivation, pushing me to give it my all.

Can you share any specific tips or advice for future CUET aspirants on how to excel in the exam?

The sole advice I can offer to future hopefuls is to approach your board exams with a focus on conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation. It’s crucial to strive for a deep comprehension of the subjects. Additionally, aim to solve as many questions as possible, while also taking the time to analyse each one thoroughly.