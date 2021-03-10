Meet Elon Musk fan and Covid-19 survivor Ranjim Das who topped JEE Main 2021

Ranjim appeared for JEE Main examination on February 25 and the paper was moderately difficult for him. (Photo source: ANI)

Delhi boy Ranjim Das is among students who have topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. He is among six students who scored 100 percentile score in the February 2021 session. JEE Main Results 2021 was declared on March 8. According to a report in The Indian Express, Ranjim was tested positive in November last year. However, it didn’t stop him from preparing for the exam. “I skipped preparations only for two days and that too during the initial phase after being tested positive for COVID-19. This is because I was suffering from body ache and fever so couldn’t concentrate. But I returned to my studies after that. I started attending online classes and preparing at home, where I was under quarantine,” Ranjim was quoted as saying in the report.

Ranjim said that the pandemic was in a way boon for him as it helped him save time in travelling to the coaching centre. “I utilised this time to focus more on preparations.”

NCERT books were at the base of his preparation but Ranjim also took help of other competitive examination books along with study materials he got from tuition. “I took 32 mock tests to prepare for the exam and this boosted my confidence. I read IE Irodov for physics, Ghanshyam Tewani for maths, M S Chouhan and Neeraj Kumar for chemistry,” he said.

Ranjim appeared for JEE Main examination on February 25 and the paper was moderately difficult for him. As he had started preparation for the JEE Advanced much earlier, it helped him solve the paper on time.

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk inspires him and the 18-year-old boy dreams to innovate some “extraordinary tech-based products” one day.

Ranjim said he wants to study computer science from IIT-Delhi as he is more keen to stay in his home city. In case if this doesn’t happen, his second option is to pursue BSc from IISc Bangalore.