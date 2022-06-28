Medvarsity collaborates with McGraw Hill to augment courses and improve learning outcomes

Medvarsity has announced its collaboration with McGraw Hill to deliver market-based solutions in the healthcare education sector. The medical ed-tech has claimed to have redesigned its digital content for the fellowship course to leverage pertinent content from McGraw Hill’s Access platform and provide Medvarsity learners with a year-long subscription.

The Access platform from McGraw Hill offers medical students with interactive content, self-assessment tools, and reference sources.

“The strategic partnership aims to enhance content delivery and mapping of various fellowship courses provided by Medvarsity and offer the tools needed to strengthen decision-making at the point of care,” Amanda Peck, vice president, McGraw Hill Professional, said.

“ All Medvarsity students will now get a one-year subscription to McGraw Hill’s Access platform when they upskill with a fellowship course from Medvarsity. The content mapped to each of the courses enable optimal dissemination of knowledge, track and learn from the emerging ideas in the field of science, and give a comprehensive learning experience,” Gerald Jaideep, CEO, Medvarsity, said.

With inputs from PTI.

