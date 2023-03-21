MedLern expands to North India, collaborates with Rohilkhand Medical College

MedLern, digital learning solutions provider for hospitals and healthcare professionals, has collaborated with the medical institute — Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh to broadened its horizons to the north. The tie-up aims to train 100 Post Graduates and nursing graduates to undergo Basic Life Support (BLS) programme, an official release said. Backed by American Heart Association (AHA), the programme further aims to give them an edge on performing high-quality CPR.

According to the release, MedLern has collaborated with Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) Partners to offer BLS programme to tactfully handle emergency situations such as cardiac arrest, where the window to act is very short. The collaboration will commence with the training of 100 students now. The programme will make use of a mobile platform application, giving a person the freedom to access the content at any time.

“This collaboration is in line with our expansion strategy as we plan to deliver tech-led world-class healthcare solutions. Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital, Bareilly, needed an advanced BLS programme to ensure that it generates a skilled medical workforce. As the institute has both nursing students in addition to medical students, this program will have a wider reach among the healthcare fraternity,” Deepak Sharma, co-founder, CEO, MedLern, said.

The simulation-based platform is designed to test and train on the theoretical knowledge as well as hands-on skills that can save hundreds of thousands of lives in ERs, ICUs and accidents and other situations. The platform incorporates the latest evidence-based research on CPR from the American Heart Association and the latest digital technologies like IOT to create confidence in the learners, said Lata Agrawal, vice chancellor, Bareilly International University, Bareilly.