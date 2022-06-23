MedLern collaborates with Aster MIMS Calicut to provide resuscitation training to hospital staff

Digital learning solution provider for hospitals and healthcare professionals MedLern has collaborated with Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut to offer American Heart Association’s (AHA) HeartCode Complete resuscitation training for the hospital staff.

With the introduction of this training program, the healthcare workforce of the Kerala-based hospital will be able to achieve Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certifications which will help them to enhance their life-saving skills and strengthen patient-centric care.

“Well trained healthcare staff with certifications in Basic Life Support and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support can make a huge difference in a hospital’s ability to successfully deal with critical care and emergency. This program will not only save time but also prove to be cost effective. MIMS hospital will not have to invest in the equipment as it will be completely managed by MedLern. Our training model will provide truly personalized learning to the hospital staff,” Deepak Sharma, co-founder and CEO, MedLern said.

The collaboration was announced at the recently held Aster International Emergency Medicine Conclave EMERGENZ2022, organised by Aster MIMS, Kozhikode.

MedLern had recently unveiled the innovative, resuscitation training platform that does not require instructor oversight. The new program will deliver CPR courses to the healthcare staff at Aster MIMS Hospital, Calicut without instructor assistance. Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore is the first university in India to adopt this program for training their medical practitioners in BLS, ACLS and PALS.

This program significantly reduces training time as compared to the traditional instructor-led model. The program is divided into two parts – online, self-paced Cognitive Part one and Skills Session on the RQI-P GO Simulation Station. Upon completing both parts, the learner receives an American Heart Association course completion e-Card. RQI-P GO Simulation Stations are portable and can be used by hospitals to train their staff on BLS/ACLS/PALS on their hospital premises rather than them travelling to training centres in different locations. The program provides consistent training that meets diverse learning needs and features real-time, audio-visual feedback. It accommodates the learning style and needs of the learners, and they can complete the eLearning portion at their own pace and on their own schedule.

“The innovative program will improve the staff productivity and deliver better patient outcomes at MIMS, Calicut. It will not only reduce the operational cost of physical training but also optimise time and resources while delivering high-quality resuscitation training. As we are pioneers in multispecialty healthcare services in South India, we can now say that we have an edge over other healthcare providers through this specialized program,” Azad Moopen, chairman, Aster DM Healthcare.

