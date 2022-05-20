MedLern and BMJ publishing group partners to launch CPD courses for Indian nurses

MedLern and British Medical Journal publishing group (BMJ publishing group limited) has partnered to provide evidence-based Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses to help nurses stay updated with the evolving best practices, latest developments and training requirements besides empowering them to develop their skillsets.

“Dedicated training programs, protocols and care checklists and systematic, data-driven quality improvement programs would create a big positive impact in their productivity and deliver better patient outcomes. This professional course will update their medical knowledge for the larger societal benefit. Digital skilling in health care is our unique strength and we are confident these courses will make a big impact in all health care settings as this would also offer nurses who aspire to hone their expertise a significant edge in this highly impactful field,” Deepak Sharma, CEO, MedLearn said.

MedLern provides hospitals and health care professionals with a comprehensive learning management platform for training and skill development that offers around-the-clock learning that can cover continuing education, compliance and many other areas. The BMJ Learning courses on MedLern platform would allow nurses to identify learning needs and keep up with the latest evidence, guidelines and best practice in India, where the demand for highly-skilled and modern nurses has risen during the pandemic.

BMJ learning offers continuing medical education for doctors and other healthcare professionals including nurses. It features hundreds of peer-reviewed learning modules in text, video, and audio formats on topics relevant to nurses. It covers nursing modules on practical skills, case management, patient assessment, Covid-19, communication skills, case discussions, medication management, mental health among others.

“BMJ Learning is not just an academic exercise, but also is a way of gaining knowledge that helps the users, in this case Nurses, directly improve care for patients. The knowledge gained via BMJ Learning makes Nurses confident thereby reducing their stress and anxiety level and at the same time helping them advance their careers. We have many evidences that show BMJ Learning is both an economical and time efficient method of educating healthcare professionals, as well as an effective one,” Prashant Mishra, managing director-India and South Asia, BMJ said.

Read also: Kejriwal seeks to strengthen collaboration in education, meets Aus high commissioner