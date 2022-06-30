MediSim VR launches VR Lab in Puducherry-based medical college

MediSim VR, a Med-tech company working in the field of healthcare simulation, has set up fully automated Virtual Reality (VR) lab in the Puducherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for MBBS students to enhance their key medical skills and train them for the future. MediSim VR has recently closed a pre-series A round of funding.

MediSim develops virtual reality platforms designed to make comprehensive medical training accessible and affordable across the world. The company was also backed by funds from IIT Madras and Department of Science and Technology (DST) for research and development.

“The timing is right to equip our Indian doctors or medical fraternity with the next evolution in technology in their area of learning and development. India is known to be a strong destination for medical science expertise. With this product, our plans are directed toward the pre-final and final years of the MBBS degree. We also want to unveil new content for nursing and allied health professionals and are looking to partner with the right firm. We aim to expand to not just the medical fraternity but the entire healthcare fraternity. And of course, both regional and global expansion is next on the radar,” Dr Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder, MediSim VR, said.

“Eventually we are aiming to move into the clinical side of this landscape as VR has a lot of potential in terms of changing perceptions about traditional and manual approaches. Applying VR in therapy, in vocational counseling, phobia management, and pain management can do wonders. We hope to enter the market with a product backed by deep research in this space as well,” Dr Chinnaswami added.

Registered as an Indian company, MediSim VR boasts of a patent technology that caters to all healthcare professionals to focus on essential skills required for patient care.

