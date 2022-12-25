Medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. She made the remark while addressing at the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

“I am saying it here in front of Minister of Health in Tamil Nadu (Ma Subramanian). There is definitely a need for strengthening the medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language),” she said.

There are opportunities for students to be in a better position if medical and other related subjects are taught in Tamil, the Union minister said. “Medical education should be taught in Tamil where people of the state love their language. Medical education does not pertain to doctors, it can be other subjects like nursing or dentist. If it is available in Tamil language, it is better for us. There are possibilities to pursue research work,” she said.

The Finance Minister also clarified that she was not against English language. “I have studied here (in Tamil Nadu) and I can say that it will be better for all of us to study in Tamil as there is an opportunity to progress,” she said.

“I do not expect that there will be any kind of an opposition from Tamil Nadu since I am saying it in Tamil Nadu and in the presence of Minister for Medical Education,” she said.

Appealing to the new graduates on the occasion, Sitharaman said they should set up hospitals in Tier-2 or 3 locations or even in their respective hometowns.

“We need to have hospitals in every location. Centre provides various welfare schemes like the viability gap funding. Every city should have a hospital,” she said.

Hailing the medical field in the country renowned for ‘frugal innovation’, she said India’s pharmaceutical exports grew to $ 24.6 billion in 2022 from $11.6 billion back in 2014.

Pointing out some statistics, Sitharaman said India supplies 50% of generic medicines to African countries, 40% to the United States of America and 25% of all medicines shipped to the United Kingdom.

The Finance Minister said India has also become a hub in medical tourism as it was estimated to be worth $9 billion making it the 10th biggest on the global map. “Approximately two million medical tourists visit India every year from 78 countries generating $6 billion,” she said.

Referring to the World Health Organisation’s Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she said it was an indication of the country becoming a research hub in medical field.

