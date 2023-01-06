Medical colleges should actively partner to fulfill med-education’s reform vision: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union health minister, interacted with representatives of around 150 private medical colleges at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday, as per an official statement. “The aspiration and vision of the government for medical education reform can be fulfilled only when the medical colleges are active partners. To create this atmosphere, consultation and ‘Samvaad’ is very important,” Mandaviya said.

“There is a need to create an ecosystem and environment where NMC and Medical Colleges share a goal for superior quality medical education,” he further added.

Furthermore, during the ‘Samvaad’, the private medical college representatives raised issues and proffered suggestions related to NEET PG, NEXTT, admissions, the retirement age of faculty, journal publications, bond for rural posting, district residency program, super speciality courses, an internship in community medicine, less faculty in some streams such as forensics.

The Union Minister urged the private medical colleges to come forward in a spirit of partnership to co-create a vibrant and energetic medical education sector in the country.

With inputs from ANI.