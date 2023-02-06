Medical college in Himachal Pradesh to be converted into model health institution, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In a bid to strengthen the health and education sectors in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to convert Dr Radhakrishnan medical college in Hamirpur into a model health institution. He said that the institute would be equipped with the latest technology.

“The Government was committed to work for the welfare of the people and to reach the last man in the queue. There won’t be dearth of funds for the construction of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur and the hospital would be equipped with the latest technology, and would be converted into the model health institution of the State,” Sukhu said.

As per an official announcement, the medical college will also have a nursing college and adequate staff will be deputed so that people can receive the best care possible.

Warning the different mafias prevalent in the state, the chief minister said, “Our government would not tolerate this menace and clearly signified his intentions to crack down heavily on the drug and mining mafia.” “Our government will ensure that the youth of the state are not cheated in the name of jobs.”

Himachal Pradesh staff selection commission suspension was a first step in this direction, sending a clear message that those trying to play with the youth’s future will not be spared,” he added.

Furthermore, Sukhu said that the government’s first budget will be people-centric and the interest of the people would be taken care of, adding that the government was ensuring financial discipline keeping in mind the overall fiscal position of the state and few stringent decisions will have to be taken to bring it back on track.