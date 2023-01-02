Medical colleges to be established in each district of UP in 2023, says Adityanath

Medical colleges will be established in each district of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Aditiyanath, Chief Minister, UP, said in an official statement. Furthermore, he added that the move will be taken to strengthen the health infrastructure of the state. Adityanath government will start 4,600 health ATMs in all wellness centers and medical colleges in every district, informed the government on Sunday, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, the process of appointing expert personnel to assist the people at all health ATMs has also been expedited.

“With its launch, the patient will be able to get the facility of 60 tests. Teleconsultation facilities will also be available at health centers. Furthermore, all the PHCs and CHCs of the state will be connected with SGPGI and people will not have to run to the medical college for minor problems. At the same time, the facility of medical colleges will also start in almost all the districts of the state this year. Work is going on in this direction on a war footing,” it said.

The Yogi Government’s special focus, for this year, will be on the health sector, law and order, tourism, education, and infrastructure development.

The Government wants to ensure that the people of the state get better health facilities as well as technology-based education.

The government will give emphasis on making the state’s education system smarter with the help of the latest technologies in the new year.

“Children will be given education through smart classes at basic, junior, and secondary levels whereas two tablets each will be given to each school. Besides, from the New Year attendance will be marked through the face reading of the children,” it further said adding that 77 textbooks will be available on QR code while pocket charts of the syllabus will be provided to the teachers.

Efficient assessment tests will be conducted for the children of the state’s primary and upper primary schools through the simple app.

In addition, Skilled India Monitoring Center will be established at the state level.

With inputs from ANI.