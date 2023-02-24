Medhavi Skillversity collaborates with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to provide quality education

Medhavi Skillversity, Haryana, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University with the aim to provide quality vocational education and training to the youth of the state and enhance their employability in various sectors.

The MoU was signed in presence of the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya, Vice Chancellor Shree Raj Nehru, and Kheya Bhattacharya on Friday.

Under the MoU, Medhavi Skillversity Private Limited will collaborate with Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to design and develop industry-relevant skill courses and training programmes.

“This MOU will go a long way in providing skill-based education to the youth of Haryana and prepare them for the future job market,” Governor Dattatreya said.

With inputs from ANI