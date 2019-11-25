MEC Hyderabad gets an EV tech lab

“EVT lab will work on these and more. We are looking at tying up with partners,” said Yajulu Medury, director, MEC. (Website image)

Mahindra Ecole Centrale (MEC) engineering college, Hyderabad, has set up an EVT (Electric Vehicle Technology) lab on its campus. “Students from all the streams of engineering at MEC will work on design, development and testing of EVs,” MEC said in a statement.

“Clean mobility has been given high priority by the government. Electric vehicles are the future and so are fast-charging Li-ion batteries (this year’s Nobel Prize winning topic in Chemistry), as well as the energy sources to power these vehicles. EVT lab will work on these and more. We are looking at tying up with partners,” said Yajulu Medury, director, MEC.”