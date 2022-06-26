Measures to reform Punjab education sector, announces CM

Describing education as the bedrock for building a new society, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab has announced introduction of multipronged improvements in the sector. He stated government schools in the state will be transformed into ‘schools of eminence’.

“To ensure that students get quality and affordable education, the government is committed not only to building state-of-the-art government schools but also regulating fees in private schools. The No Objection Certificate (NoC) of schools found violating the Fee Act, 2016, will be cancelled and a fine of Rs one lakh will be imposed,” he said.

Mann was speaking in the state assembly, winding up discussion on the Governor’s address.

He mentioned focus will also be laid on quality education in colleges and universities and that lecturers in colleges and universities will be granted UGC pay scales. The chief minister further stated the government is setting up 19 new industrial training institutes to provide quality technical education. “As per the demand of the industry, 44 new courses are under consideration to be introduced in various Industrial Training Institutes,” he added.

Mann said the state government has already started the process to fill vacant posts and the recruitment of 5,994 Elementary Trained Teachers and 8,393 Pre-Primary teachers is under process. He said henceforth, teachers will be deployed for core-teaching tasks and that a separate cadre for non-teaching works will be created.

Underscoring the need for revamping teacher training practices, the chief minister said best practices will be considered from across the country and the world. The state’s department of school education, in collaboration with Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy, New Delhi, will train the faculty members, he mentioned.

Soliciting support of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for restoring the pristine glory of the state, the chief minister called upon them to set up industrial hubs to partner in developing model schools and hospitals in their villages.

He shared NRIs can contribute 50% to the construction of infrastructure such as school buildings, community services, hospitals, drinking water, sewerage, latrine, streetlights, sports stadiums and other projects and that the state government will invest the remaining 50%.

With inputs from PTI.

