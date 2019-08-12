MDS University Ajmer announces results for BA, BSc programmes – how to check

Candidates who appeared for the exam may check their results

The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, based in Ajmer, has announced results for Bachelor of Arts (BA Part II), Bachelor of Science (BSc) part I and II exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam may check their results through the official websites – mdsuexam.org, mdsuajmer.ac.in. It may be noted that results for other undergraduate exams will be announced soon.

Here’s how candidates can check their results

1. Candidates may visit the official websites – mdsuexam.org, mdsuajmer.ac.in

2. After opening the site, they may click on the download result link.

3. Now, candidates may enter their registration as well as their roll number.

4. Results will now appear on the screen.

5. Candidates may take out the printouts of results and keep it for future use.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Osmania University on Sunday announced results for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or TS CPGET 2019 examinations. Exams were conducted for a number of postgraduate programmes like MA, MSc, MCom), PG diploma courses and 5 years integrated programme like MA, MSc and MBA from July 8 to July 20.

The results that are downloaded by candidates can be used provisional mark sheet. Osmania University will provide the original mark sheet later.

The university offers 250 undergraduate programmes with 158 combinations, 75 PG courses, 27 postgraduate diploma programmes and 2 research programmes at MPhil and PhD levels. Candidates can visit the official website for more information.

About Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University

The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University Ajmer was set up on August 1, 1987. After the University of Rajasthan was bifurcated, the University was positioned as a University for Colleges. The University currently offers 147 programs of learning.

It being the largest affiliating university in Rajasthan, also provides academic leadership to over 281 colleges of the region covering four districts. There are 20 teaching departments and 6 centres on the campus.