MCD schools to take part in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for Independence Day celebrations

As a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, students of all 1,530 municipal schools in Delhi will take part in the Central government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15, 2022. Before that, on August 10, all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise craft-related activities, in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins, according to an official statement.

The statement further added that these lapel pins will be worn by the teachers, students and their parents on the day. “Today’s children are tomorrow’s future, in order to signify these lines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students,” it said.

Further, the students will be motivated to unfurl the tricolour at their homes.

According to the official statement, the municipal schools have been organising various activities from July 22 under the campaign such as fire-less cooking, make tricolour-themed dishes such as salads and sandwiches, poster-making, kite-making, tree plantation, poem recitation, scrapbooks with pictures of the heroes of the freedom struggle, ‘nukkad natak’, quiz contests, among other activities.

Furthermore, the statement stated all schools will take out ‘Prabhat Pheri’ in the adjoining areas. The national flag will be unfurled at the municipal schools at 8 am on August 15 and the officials at the headquarters and in the zones will have to be present in any of the schools.

The statement also mentioned, the municipal schools will also remain open on August 13, the second Saturday of the month, to organise the Independence Day-related activities and in the remaining time, the regular classes will be held.

With inputs from PTI

