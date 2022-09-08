No outsiders can enter to MCD schools without prior permission, visitors cannot take photos, orders Delhi MC

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order restricting the entry of outsiders in MCD-run schools, saying they can only enter with prior permission of senior authorities. The move came after AAP MLA visited schools run by MCD and highlighted their poor condition, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the order directs that no visitor be allowed to take photographs or videos of the school campuses and to lodge a police complaint if anyone tries to enter the premises forcefully. The order was issued on Tuesday, a senior official said.

Furthermore, it added that on August 27, some anti-social elements entered Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Nand Nagri, on the pretext of being parents and attacked a school teacher, causing him serious injury during school hours. On September 3, similar incidents took place in several MCD schools, it said.

“In order to make school a safe and secure place for all concerned, including students, staff and parents, the entry of outsiders should be given with due permission of the department only,” said the order issued by the education department.

“MCD denies that its school infrastructure is poorer than Delhi government-run schools,” the civic body had said in a statement hours after their visit.

“The heads of all schools are hereby directed to keep a vigil of the gate during the entry and exit time of the students by manning the staff, including the teachers, on rotational basis. Further, after the assembly of the schools, the main gate should be locked and a notice for the visitors should be displayed outside the main gate giving directions to call the principal/head of department in case they want to meet them,” the order further stated.

Officials said that outsiders will not be allowed to enter the classroom room or roam on the school campus.

With inputs from PTI.

