MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2018 out today! Check Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts stream results, subject scores at mbose.in

The Results of the SSLC and HSSLC Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) conducted by the MBOSE will be declared on 25-05-2018.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Tura is all set to declare the class 10th, 12th results for Arts stream today at mbose.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Meghalaya Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations (Arts Stream) can visit the official website of the board to check their results. Apart from the official website, candidates need to note that the results are also available on multiple other websites. Students can check their results at www.megresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.results.net/meghalaya, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.knowyourresult.com, www.examresults.net and www.examresults.net/meghalaya.

A Press release that was issued earlier this week by the board state- The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examinations, 2018 (Arts Stream) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 25-05-2018 during office hours. All the Head of the Institutions/Officers-in-Charge of the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Examination Centres are requested to collect the Result Booklets from MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and Jowai MBOSE Cell after the declaration of result. The whole Result Booklets may also be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website, www.mbose.in.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2018: Step to check Class 10th, 12th results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) at mbose.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says SSLC, HSSLC result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your results and download the same for future

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2018: Check 10th, 12th result via SMS-

For SSLC (Class X)

MG10 rollno to 58888

SMS – MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER – send it to 56263

For HSSLC (Arts)

 MG12A rollno 58888

 SMS – MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER – send it 56263