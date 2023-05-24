MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023:  Results to be out on THIS date at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in – When and How to check

Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Attention students! Meghalaya Board has announced that the results for Class 10th and 12th Arts students will be announced on May 26, 2023. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official website – mbose.in and Megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts Results: When and Where to check?

According to the official notification that was issued by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 24, the Arts results of MBOSE SSLC 10th and MBOSE HSSLC 12th will be declared on May 26 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

The MBOSE will also publish the list of the total number of candidates who have successfully passed, and also the top-performing candidates, the overall passing marks, and other significant details.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts Results: How to check?

1. Open the official site of the Meghalaya Board of School Education – mbose.in.

2. Navigate the link to check Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Meghalaya Board results on the homepage.

3. Click on Class 10 or 12 respective links. It will open a new window on your device.

4. Enter credentials like your roll number, school code and other relevant details as mentioned in the admit card

5. Submit and then access the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) result.