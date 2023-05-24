scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023:  Results to be out on THIS date at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in – When and How to check

MBOSE Result 2023, Meghalaya Class 10th, 12th Arts Result: The Arts results of MBOSE SSLC 10th and MBOSE HSSLC 12th will be declared on May 26 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
MBOSE Class 10th, 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC Board Result: Students will ahve to log on to the official site mbose.in
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Here are all the steps you need to take to check your result at teh official website – mbose.in. (Image: IE)

Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2023: Attention students! Meghalaya Board has announced that the results for Class 10th and 12th Arts students will be announced on May 26, 2023. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the official website – mbose.in and Megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts Results: When and Where to check?

According to the official notification that was issued by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 24, the Arts results of MBOSE SSLC 10th and MBOSE HSSLC 12th will be declared on May 26 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am.

Also Read

The MBOSE will also publish the list of the total number of candidates who have successfully passed, and also the top-performing candidates, the overall passing marks, and other significant details.

Also Read

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Arts Results: How to check?

1. Open the official site of the Meghalaya Board of School Education – mbose.in.

2. Navigate the link to check Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) Meghalaya Board results on the homepage.

3. Click on Class 10 or 12 respective links. It will open a new window on your device.

4. Enter credentials like your roll number, school code and other relevant details as mentioned in the admit card

5. Submit and then access the Meghalaya board Class 10, Class 12 (Arts) result.

More Stories on
education

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 18:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market